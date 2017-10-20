Retailer Oak Furniture Land to open its store in Llandudno

OAK Furniture Land will open its showroom in Llandudno on Saturday.

The 18,122 sq ft showroom, located at the Mostyn Champneys Retail Park where Staples used to be, has created seven jobs.

The solid hardwood furniture retailer features more than 23 furniture ranges - including new ranges Shay, Canterbury and St Ives. It is the seventh store to open in Wales and the first in North Wales.

Paul McKenna Regional Manager at Oak Furniture Land, said: “Following on from the success of our stores in Cardiff, Haverford West, Merthyr Tyfil, Newport, Swansea and Wrexham we’re really excited to be opening our seventh Welsh store, and our first showroom in Llandudno.

“The store plays a significant role in our expansion programme across the UK, where we now have over 85 showrooms. Our Welsh customers have been loyal to us and we are looking forward to serving our Llandudno customers for many years to come.”