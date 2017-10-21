Llandudno Christmas Fayre to be held in new location

Llandudno Christmas Fayre will move to a new location this year.

It will now be held in Trinity Square, rather than the previous venue in Madoc Street, and it is hoped this will provide a better festive experience.

This year instead of long, and often over crowded marquees, wooden cabins and open fronted marquees will be dotted around the square and in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church. There will also be an area called Lapland featuring Santa’s Grotto, a virtual reality simulator of Santa’s sleigh, an elf workshop and a giant snow globe.

In addition, the stage and entertainment area hosted by Llandudno Chamber of Trade, will be bigger than ever, and will house dozens of performances each day, while a new seating area will allow people to sit and enjoy the entertainment, or sample the wares from the many food and drink stalls which will be dotted around.

TV personality and hill farmer Gareth Wyn Jones will once again be the Fayre’s ambassador and the event will highlight his mission to underline the importance of buying local produce which will be supported with more stalls than ever selling locally produced food in addition a number of micro breweries featuring their beers.

Fayre organiser Barry Mortlock said: “We have been working hard to create an incredibly festive atmosphere. There will be Christmas trees donated by Mostyn Estates, street buskers, and more decorative lighting than ever before.”

Another attraction, organised by Llandudno Chamber of Trade to coincide with the Fayre is a Cake Trail through the town, and following on the success of last year’s Bara Brith World Championship. This year there will also be a Welsh Cake World Championship contest.

Llandudno Christmas Fayre is from November 16 to November 19. Further information can be found at www.llandudnochristmas fayre.co.uk.