Balloon release at Holywell Town FC in memory of hit and run teenager Liam Simpson

A balloon release has been held to honour the memory of a teenage footballer.

Friends, family and team mates of Liam Simpson, 18, gathered at Holywell Town FC’s Halkyn Road ground to send balloons in to the sky in his memory.

Liam, of Dewi Avenue, Greenfield, died after being after being struck by a vehicle on September 30.

Two local men, 21 and 28, were arrested in connection with

Mr Simpson’s death while a 23-year-old woman has been released but remains under investigation.

The 28-year-old has since been interviewed and released but is still under investigation, while the 21-year-old man remains in hospital.

An inquest opened into Liam's death gave a provisional cause as “substantial head injuries.”

The balloon release, led by the Cambria Band, was organised by Liam's friend Jasmine Cross and coincided with a fundraising campaign spearheaded by Holywell Town FC.

Liam played full back for the club’s under 19s side and had been due to turn out for them in an FAW Youth Cup game at Connah’s Quay the day after he died.

Funds raised by the club stand at almost £5,000 while a collection held during the team's home match against Corwen raised a further £480.

The club thanked those who had contributed to helping so far.