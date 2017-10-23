5 After Midnight bring The Sauce to Prestatyn

A trio of X Factor competitors will be coming to Prestatyn to set the record straight tomorrow.

5 After Midnight will be stopping by Pontins as part of their Half-Term Break as anticipation for their debut album builds with a collection of new music to give fans a first-glimpse of what’s in store for the boys.

The boy band, comprised of talent show contestants Nathan, Kieran and Jordan are touring to promote their upcoming release of four new tracks taken from their new EP The Sauce.

An eclectic mix of tracks include huge club anthems like Taste, Talk and City Lights and the final track is a mesmerising vocal arrangement of the number one garage smash Flowers.

5 After Midnight rose to fame on The X Factor 2016 with their slick vocals and high-energy dance routines before signing to the same record label as fellow X Factor alumni including Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, James Arthur and Ella Henderson.

Kieran Alleyne said: “We always wanted to put our fans first with all we were doing – so this is our gift to you. Let’s just call it a clue of what’s in store for everyone when the album is finished.”

The Sauce follows the debut release Up In Here and marks a commercial and radio friendly turn for the boys.

Jordan Lee says: “We wanted to get music out there so people know what we’ve been working so hard on. You can hear these tracks in a club, on the radio or in a car with the windows down.

“It’s very exciting to be getting the music out there.

For a preview to see what’s next in store for the band, 5 After Midnight will be at Prestatyn Pontins Sands this week on Tuesday October 24.

For more information and to book tickets, visit pontins.com or call 08714 742 741.