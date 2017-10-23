Christmas in Mold gets a kickstart with festive fair

A TOWN’S shop tills are expected to be jingling with the arrival of a new festive fair.

Moving across Flintshire from Broughton, a five day Christmas event promises to bring thousands of extra shoppers to Mold, giving the town’s retailers an extra boost running into the busy festive period.

The Mold Celtic Christmas Fayre, to be held from November 29 to December 3, replaces the Broughton Shopping Park Christmas Fayre.

This event annually attracted around 40,000 visitors from all over North Wales and the North West until the construction of the new cinema complex took all available space.

The new Christmas event will be held throughout the pedestrian shopping areas of Mold and will combine Celtic Christmas Fayre with the town’s renowned Street Market.

Festive entertainment and fun will also be taking place throughout the town.

Dave Hill. Mold Town manager said: “The town council is pleased to be supporting town businesses and having the Celtic Christmas Fayre come to Mold is great news.

“We are working alongside Flintshire Council and Event Reality to help bring as many people as possible into town to kickstart our Christmas period as well as offering the community and visitors something special.”

Mold hosts the largest street market in North Wales every Wednesday and Saturday, alongside its regular Farmers Markets on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Combining with the new Christmas fair this will see more than 150 different traders available over the course of the event.

“In addition Theatre Clwyd host their special festive programme and once again will be hosting their successful ice rink for all of the family to enjoy,” added Mr Hill.

Nigel Rose, who is organising the event on behalf of Mold Town Council said: “We are very pleased that the Christmas market has moved to Mold and appreciate the support of the business community, the town council and the wider community of the town.”

“The Mold Celtic Christmas Fayre will see cheerful hustle and bustle mingle with the aromas of delicious food samples offered by stall holders all undercover in special marquees within the town’s Daniel Owen Community Centre.

“With free admission, I’m confident there’s something for everyone to explore and enjoy.

“You’ll be able to choose from a festive selection of seasonal specialties.

“There’s something to suit all tastes, and all pockets with craft, food and gift stalls, offering a wide choice from jewellery to handbags, gift selections to interior accessories, designer fashions to photos and inspired art.”