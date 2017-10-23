Concerns for missing 14-year-old boy from Holyhead

Concerns have been raised for a teenager missing from Holyhead.
Ieuan Joseph Thomas, 14, has not been seen since 11am on Sunday.
He is described as being tall, thin, with orange/blonde hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue hoodie.
Anyone with information relating to Ieuan's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101.
