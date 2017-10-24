Marathon challenge for Wrexham mental health manager

A woman will scale the peaks of Snowdonia in a gruelling challenge for a health service charity.

Fleur Evans, a mental health manager based at the Heddfan unit in Wrexham, will take on the Snowdonia Marathon on Saturday to raise funds for Awyr Las, which will go towards mental health service in the county borough and Flintshire.

She said: “I decided to raise funds for mental health as I would like to increase people’s awareness of the illness and help fund equipment that encourages and enables patients to participate in a range of therapeutic activities.

“The NHS funds our core services but donations through our NHS charity Awyr Las can make a real difference in helping us fund some of the added extras which can really enhance the experience of our patients.”

The challenging course begins just outside Llanberis and includes a 1,100ft climb to the top of Llanberis Pass before looping down through Beddgelert and Waunfawr.

Participants will also have to tackle a rapid climb of around 1,200ft at Bwlch y Groes before finishing back in Llanberis.

Despite vowing that she would never again run an event after finishing the London Marathon in agony in 2009, Fleur has been clocking up the miles in recent months as she prepares to tackle the gruelling 26-mile course.

She said: “I have followed a different training plan this time, which has been quite punishing as the theory is about building on cumulative miles and running on tired legs, and I can certainly testify that my legs are tired!

“Some weeks I have run over 45 miles which has resulted in a trip to the local minor injuries unit and the loss of a couple of toe nails. However, I know that when I cross the finish line in Llanberis High Street the tiredness, sore feet and lack of toe nails will be forgotten!”

To sponsor Fleur, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fleur-evans.