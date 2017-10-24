Prolific Anglesey offender jailed after stealing from chapel

DAVID Valencia was jailed for six months yesterday (Monday) after breaking one of the ten Commandments when he burgled an Anglesey chapel.

Valencia, 68, who’s been found a caravan to live in at Dinas Dinlle, pleaded guilty to burglary on Sunday at Capel Libanus, Benllech, where he stole and ate some food, and stealing a bottle of sherry at a nearby Spar store on the same day.

Prosecutor James Neary said at Llandudno court that Valencia had been found sleeping at the chapel.

Defence solicitor Glyn Roberts said Valencia had little memory of the events and hadn’t deliberately soiled stairs. He had drunk the bottle of sherry.

District judge Gwyn Jones said the chapel had offered Valencia help and he repaid it by entering the building when not supposed to do so. His record of offending did him no favours.

Sergeant Emma Williams at Llangefni Police Station said: “It is important the Criminal Justice System imposes strong sentences on those few intent on disrupting the lives of the vast majority of law abiding citizens.

“Valencia is a prolific offender and his sentence will I’m sure bring a degree of relief to many in the local community and particularly his victims.

“I welcome the sentence and hope it will provide the public with reassurance and make our communities safer. North Wales Police will relentlessly pursue those individuals who cause most harm and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”