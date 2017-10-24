Search for man who used stolen credit card and took money from cash machines in Prestatyn

A HUNT is on for a man who used a stolen credit card to purchase goods in Prestatyn.

North Wales Police are seeking help to identify the man who also used the card to remove hundreds of pounds of cash from cash machines in the town.

The man was pictured on Monday, October 2.

PC 2289 Simon Keeting said: “To date inquiries to identify the suspect have proved negative. We are keen to hear from anyone who may know the man pictured.”

Anyone with information relating to the identity of the man is asked to call PC Keeting at Prestatyn Police Station on 101 quoting reference RC17149819.

Alternatively telephone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.