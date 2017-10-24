Singing painter from Holywell is an internet sensation

A PAINTER and decorator has told of his whirlwind rise to fame after an impromptu operatic turn at a church where he was working went viral online.

John Pierce, 34, originally from Holywell, has captured the heart of the nation in the last few days after a video of his singing took the internet by storm and earned him the nickname ‘Painterotti’.

The decorator, and amateur opera singer, was working on the restoration of a church in Essex last week when, after hearing the opera singer booked for a concert there had fallen ill, he downed tools and stepped in at the last minute.

Still wearing his overalls, his impromptu performance moved some members of the audience to tears and the video taken by his father-in-law went viral online after being posted up on Thursday.

His phone has barely stopped ringing since as he had been inundated with requests for media appearances from around the world.

He said: “It’s been a crazy, crazy week.

“I was working on the restoration of the church, and had met the organiser of the concert.

“I told them of my love of singing and they said they would keep me in mind for next year.

“About 10 minutes later they came back to me and said the performer who was booked had been rushed to hospital the night before and, before I could answer, my father-in-law who I work with chipped in and said ‘he’ll do it’.

”It was great fun. I didn’t know what to expect, I had no time to rehearse and only decided what I was singing about 10 minutes beforehand.

“I went with a bit of Puccini, a bit of Verdi and crossover, as well as Nessun Dorma which always goes down well.”

He added: “When my father-in-law put the video online I did not expect it to be shared so many times and it’s just gone crazy.

“I was on the Jeremy Vine show on BBC Radio 2 on Friday, BBC Radio 5 Live, Classical FM, Smooth FM and I was Johnny Vaughan’s ‘Hero of the Week’ on XFM.

“I’ve even made it into the New York Post.”

Mr Pierce said he longs to give up his brushes and sing professionally and hopes the brush with fame over the weekend will help that happen.

He said: “Hopefully it will happen, we’ll see where this takes me. I’ve a family to support so painting has been my focus and opera has taken a back-step over the last few years but I would love to do it full-time.”

Mr Pierce will have a little bit more time to prepare for his next gig when he return to his roots to sing at the Crooked Horn in Brynford, with Matthew Roberts, Ben Gilham and the Holywell Town Band.

The concert on December 13 is in aid of St Kentigern’s Hospice.

He added: “Hopefully that will be a sell-out now.

“That’s the next gig but until then it’s painting and decorating again and I’m still working in the same church.

“If I got asked to do another last-minute performance though I wouldn’t hesitate, even in my overalls again.”

Mr Pierce can be found on Twitter at @johnpiercetenor