Car defect might have caused accident that killed Ruabon man

A PENSIONER who died after colliding with an oncoming car might have been attempting to make way for an emergency services vehicle.

Harold Edwards, of New Hall Road in Ruabon, died at Royal Stoke University Hospital on October 17 last year after being involved in a collision four days previously. He was 73.

Resuming an inquest in Ruthin yesterday Nicola Jones, assistant coroner for North East Wales, said the crash took place on the A483 at Halton, Wrexham on October 13, 2016.

The inquest heard Mr Edwards had been driving a Vauxhall Astra and for some reason swerved onto the wrong side of the road and hit a Honda car.

According to a post-mortem examination report by Dr Andrew Dalton, Mr Edwards, a retired radiographer, sustained multiple major traumatic injuries as a result of the crash and had lost blood.

Dr Dalton said Mr Edwards had only mild heart disease and there was no indication of a stroke but there was evidence of arthritic changes.

In a statement Honda driver Lorraine Owens said she was driving at about 6.20pm on the A483 when she became aware of blue flashing lights approaching from behind.

She said she indicated to let the emergency vehicle pass, which she believed to be an ambulance, when she became aware of a vehicle which pulled across the carriageway at a 90 degree angle to her car, seconds before the collision.

She added: “I have no idea where the car came from. It was pulling in front of me. I had no time to stop.”

According to her statement, she saw an elderly man at the wheel who she said was ‘looking straight ahead’ and appeared to have no look of shock or other reaction to his situation.

Mrs Jones then read from a statement provided by Ben Michael Lowe, who was driving the paramedic vehicle.

Mr Lowe was in the process of transferring a child from Princess Royal Hospital in Telford to Alder Hey in Liverpool.

There was a lot of traffic but he had his lights and sirens activated.

A vehicle in the other lane, the Astra driven by Mr Edwards, first pulled in and then skidded out into the path of the Honda and collided with it, blocking the road, he said.

“I thought I had seen a fatal collision,” he said. “I ran to the Astra and saw the driver was slumped in the car. But then he sat up and told me he was Harold.”

According to Mr Lowe, Mr Edwards’ condition had begun to deteriorate before an ambuance arrived to take him to hospital.

Peter Jones, forensic vehicle examiner for North Wales Police, inspected both vehicles.

He told the inquest the Honda had no defects that would have contributed to the collision but that, after repairing and testing the Astra, he found the vehicle’s load sensing valve had seized.

Mr Jones explained the defect in the vehicle, which had passed its MoT test less than 80 days before crash, might have occurred gradually and meant that if the brakes were applied harshly it could cause the back wheels only – as opposed to all four wheels – to lock.

This would result in the vehicle skidding into a spin, he explained, and cause it to “deviate from its intended path”.

He described the defect as a “dangerous phenomenon” but said the load sensing valve was not present in cars manufactured after 2004 which came installed with anti-lock braking systems instead.

Gavin Davies, a North Wales Police forensic collision investigator, said the road was dry and well lit and he was satisfied the paramedic vehicle had been in its lane and had not been involved in the collision.

He said it was possible Mr Edwards started to brake, having seen the upcoming blue flashing lights, and the defect had affected the stability of the vehicle.

Calculations taken from tyre marks had placed Mr Edwards’ minimum speed at 43mph, Mr Davies added, and the impact had caused heavy damage to both vehicles which sustained further damage as they came to rest.

Mr Davies added it was not possible to determine if Mr Edwards had overreacted to the oncoming ambulance, but that he had been wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle’s airbags had deployed.

Mrs Jones said: “The load sensing valve was defective – it had clearly deteriorated over time.

“The most likely scene is upon slamming on the brakes, we don’t know what he was thinking, but the vehicle was sent spinning into the path of the Honda, which had no chance of avoiding a collision.

“I can only come to the conclusion that Mr Edwards has died due to a road collision.”

She added the question of why Mr Edwards was driving on the A483 had never been answered.

Speaking to the Leader after the hearing Mr Edwards’ eldest son Darren Edwards said: “We’ll never know why he was in the car that night.

“He was a laid back family man who was well liked in the village.

“With the turnout we had in the church, you couldn’t move.”