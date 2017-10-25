Wrexham TV star Tim Vincent to appear in Strictly Come Dancing charity special

One of Wrexham’s most famous sons will don his dancing shoes for a Strictly Come Dancing charity special.

Former Blue Peter presenter Tim Vincent will be joining up with past and present hosts of the beloved, long-running children’s show taking on the challenge for Children in Need.

Tim will be joined by alumni including Konnie Huq, Anthea Turner, Mark Curry and Diane-Louise Jordan as well as current presenter Radzi Chinyanganya in competing to win a Pudsey Glitterball Trophy.

He will be paired off with a professional dancer for the one-off show, presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, which will be broadcast on Friday, November 17, during the BBC's Children in Need show.

It comes ahead of Blue Peter's 60th birthday next year.

Tim said: “I am, in equal measure, excited and terrified to be taking part.

“However I’m sure that, with expert guidance and a Blue Peter badge, I hopefully won't make a complete fool of myself.”

Diane-Louise Jordan said: “I’m a former trustee for BBC Children in Need as well as a massive Strictly fan. But Blue Peter will always be my first love.

“To have an opportunity to combine all three is thrilling! It's also terrifying because (as all who know and love me will testify) I can't dance… But as it's for charity, I gladly accept the challenge!"

Anthea Turner added: “I’m so excited to be back with my Blue Peter family for BBC Children in Need. What a night we are all going to have dancing and raising money.”