Chance to find wild food from the hedgerows of Holyhead

HAVE you ever wondered why a Dandelion is yellow or why one of our most medicinal wild shrubs is called Elder?

These and many other questions will be answered during a free event hosted by the Isle of Anglesey County Council’s Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) team on Wednesday, November 1.

Local wildcrafter Jules Cooper, (author of The Little Hedgewitch), will be leading a ‘Wild Food and Medicine from the Autumnal Hedgerow Larder’ event at the Holyhead Breakwater Country Park.

Join her at the the park’s visitor centre, between 11am and 1pm, for a chat and a warm hedgerow brew. At 2pm visitors will set off for a guided forage around the park, followed by a wild plant presentation.

AONB Project Officer Wiliam Stockwell, explained: “This event at the Holyhead Breakwater Country Park promises to be a fun half term activity for all the family. There will even be an opportunity to explore the park and visitors will be able to sample some Dandelion Brownies and other hedgerow delights.”

Free Isle of Anglesey County Council Area of Outstanding National Beauty team event. Wild Food & Medicine from the Autumnal Hedgerow Larder at Holyhead Breakwater Country Park, Holyhead, LL65 1YG. Wednesday, November 1. Drop in session between 11am-1am, guided forage starts at 2pm.