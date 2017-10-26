European title for Llangollen kayaker

A Kayaker from Llangollen is celebrating after beating all comers in taking the Euopean Open.

Lowri Davies, 32, is currently preparing for the sport’s World Championships which take place next month in Argentina.

The European Open also doubled up as the British Championship, which Lowri also won.

The event took place at the National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham earlier this month.

Speaking afterwards, Lowri said she was incredibly proud to take the win with her Kayaking students looking on.

She said: “Over 130 people competed across the weekend. In the women’s elite category, we had some of the world’s best freestyle kayakers, including multiple world champion Claire O’Hara, so I was absolutely stoked to take the win.

“I had a bumpy ride in the preliminary rounds and washed off the wave more often than I’d have liked, but I managed to score enough points with three big moves to make the finals.

“I went into the final with a much better attitude, feeling relaxed and just wanting to show what I have been doing in training.

“The more relaxed approach allowed me to pull off exactly every move as I planned, finishing with a backloop on the buzzer.”