Homeowners warned to be vigilant after distraction burglary in Kinmel Bay

POLICE are warning people to be vigilant following a distraction burglary in Kinmel Bay.

The incident happened on Tuesday (October 24) between 12pm and 1pm on Old Foryd Road. Two men drove to an address in a white pick up vehicle and whilst one man distracted the householder, the other entered the property and carried out an untidy search. It does not appear anything was stolen.

Both men are described as in their 20s. One was of medium build, about 5’8, with short dark hair and wearing a black anorak and blue jeans. The other man was about 5’9 with facial stubble. He wore a black woolly hat, dark anorak, blue jeans and dirty white trainers and spoke with a Manchester accent.

Investigating Officer PC Nick Ellis, at Abergele Police Station, said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the area at the time of the break-in. I’m also asking local communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police control room via their web chat. Visit www.north-wales.police.uk or telephone 101. Alternatively telephone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC17161520.