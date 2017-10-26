Magazine boss from Shotton guilty of conning businesses into believing they were donating cash to emergency services

The brains behind a company which set up a magazine that conned businesses into believing it was a charity donating large amounts of money to emergency services has been warned that he faces a significant prison sentence.

William Stringfellow, 51, was convicted of conspiring to defraud by a jury at Mold Crown Court yesterday.

Judge Niclas Parry rebailed him pending sentence, but warned him to expect a significant custodial sentence.

“I would be misleading you if I were to tell you anything other than to expect a significant custodial sentence,” he said

Stringfellow, of Killins Lane in Shotton, had denied being part of the conspiracy which ran from January 2009 to August 2013, but his story was rejected by the jury which convicted him unanimously.

Two employees who worked in telesales, Heather Manfield, 29 of Linden Avenue in Connah’s Quay, and Richard Barnes, 40, of Clarence Street in Shotton, were both unanimously cleared by the jury.

They were told by Judge Parry that they could leave the court with their “good characters intact”.

Both denied any dishonesty and said that they were simply following instructions and were not aware of what was going on.

Manfield, a mother of one, got herself a job as a cleaner after a raid on the offices to finance herself through college.

She got a distinction in her engineering qualification, was student of the year, and was now planning a degree course after securing herself an apprenticeship in aircraft engineering.

Stringfellow will be sentenced at a date to be fixed along with five others who pleaded guilty to being part of the conspiracy before the trial started – Gary Chare, 31, of Courbet Drive in Connah’s Quay; Leah Lewis, 33, of Chester Close in Shotton; Beverley Meakins, 57, of Chester Road in Oakenholt; Daniel Glachan, 25, of Brunswick Road in Buckley, and Karl Roderick, 29, of Deva Avenue in Connah’s Quay.

During the eight day trial, the jury heard that businesses were conned into buying adverts in a magazine believing it was published to raise money for the police and other emergency services.

But Emergency Support Services Ltd, a company based at Shotton, was not connected to the emergency services and the dishonesty within it was said to be rife.

Following complaints, a joint investigation was set up by Flintshire County Council Trading Standards Department and the National Trading Standards Investigation Team for Wales.

A search warrant was obtained, a large number of documents and computers were seized, and the way the company operated and scammed customers came to light.

Prosecuting barrister Lee Reynolds said the company had a £700,000 turnover over a five year period and donated some 0.5 per cent to charity.

The company falsely claimed that it worked on behalf of the police and other emergency services, falsely claimed it was a charitable organisation, and falsely claimed that a significant proportion of the money used by customers to buy adverts was donated to the emergency services.

It is alleged that they falsely claimed that a publication for which they were selling advertising space would be distributed widely in the locality in which the advertisers were based.

But Mr Reynolds told the jury that only small numbers were printed – just enough to be sent to the advertisers themselves.

The company would “cold call” businesses and persuade them that they were launching various campaigns to raise awareness on issues such as drug abuse, internet safety or child sex abuse for the police, which they falsely claimed had been on the radio and in the local press.

People would be asked to donate and to support the initiatives after being given the impression that a considerable proportion of customers’ money would go to the emergency services.

It was falsely claimed that the magazines would be widely distributed in schools, colleges, doctors’ surgeries, hospitals and the like.

Stringfellow was described as “the main man, the boss, the controlling mind” and was “hands on” in running the business.

A number of scripts had been written by him and others for staff to follow, he said.

False names were routinely used – and Mr Reynolds said that Stringfellow even used a false name when he was advertising for staff.

He routinely lied to customers, the prosecutor alleged.

Stringfellow, he alleged, was not just involved in the conspiracy but was its author, or architect, who also kept a watchful eye on those under him to ensure that they were carrying out their duties.

The prosecutor said that Stringfellow made a number of statements designed to make people believe that he was a police officer or calling on behalf of the police.

A favourite line which he used many times was “it will not get you off any speeding fines”, he alleged.

Stringfellow lied about circulation, the money raised, the contribution to the emergency services and at one stage even said that the Queen would be in the next edition as patron!

The prosecutor said that the whole way in which the company was set up and operated was fraudulent and designed to extract money from small businesses and others.

Stringfellow denied being part of the conspiracy, said he was not aware of what staff were doing, and claimed he had sacked one worker for making false claims.

He had made mistakes and was new to publishing, but he had done his best, he said.