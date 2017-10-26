Rhyl food bank expansion plans made official

Plans are officially under way for the expansion of a food bank in partnership with Rhyl Rugby Club.

The King’s Storehouse food bank will be one of the many services upgraded by the Wellspring Christian Centre church when it moves to its new site at Rhyl Rugby Club’s current clubhouse on Vale Road next year.

The Rev Mike Bettaney, minister of the church said: “We can do everything we want and more without having to change the building. The new site will allow for a warmer, drier facility that we can use to grow the food bank.

“We’ve been operating out of a container at Rhyl Football Club and we’re very aware of the fact that we’re kindly being allowed to use someone else’s space.”

Last month, The Journal reported recently on a shortfall in the current food bank’s capacity to stock enough food to cope with increased referrals during the summer holidays.

And Mr Bettaney said: “Pressure is still colossal. We need more freezers and more fridges to cope with demand for fresh food.”

The site will principally be used as a place of worship and to host the church’s many community weekday activities.

Once the rugby club moved to its new home at Tynewydd Road, expected buy the end of next year, full ownership and occupation of the Vale Road site will transfer to the Wellspring Christian Centre.

Meanwhile, the food bank will continue to use the Vale Road site from Monday to Saturday and the church will only be using the clubhouse every Sunday at 10.30am for its family gospel celebration.