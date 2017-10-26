Wrexham man who possessed stun gun in car is jailed for five years and faces deportation

A man found to have a stun gun disguised as a torch inside his car door has been jailed for five years.

William Daniel Figiel faces possible deportation back to Poland.

Judge Niclas Parry, sitting at Mold Crown Court, said he had heard powerful personal and family mitigation, particularly of the effect on his fiancée and son if he was jailed.

But the law had been changed for a reason – it was a statutory minimum sentence of five years for possessing prohibited weapons.

The evidence he had heard did not come remotely close to providing an exception in his case, he said.

Figiel, 26, of Welsh Way in Wrexham, admitted that on February 2 he had in his possession a firearm, an electronic stun gun device, which was disguised as a torch.

An extendable baton which he admitted possessing as an offensive weapon was also found when his car was stopped.

Judge Niclas Parry said he admitted carrying a prohibited weapon in a public place and, on his own version of events which he had changed, he had it with him for some two weeks.

He initially claimed he had taken the weapon from a man who had attacked him – but could provide no details.

The defendant said he had been attacked because he was seeing that man’s partner or giving her a lift – but again provided no details.

He then claimed he had been in possession of the items only for some hours before his arrest.

Figiel had claimed he intended simply to dispose of them – but he appeared to have had two weeks to

do so.

“The danger of firearms in any society is so obvious that it does not need to be explained,” he said.

Judge Parry said the law had been changed to deter what was becoming an increasing danger to public safety.

Severe sentences were to be passed – sentences which otherwise would appear harsh – in order to deter gun culture.

Judge Parry said courts could only reduce sentences in the most exceptional circumstances.

“I bear in mind what had been urged powerfully on your part.

“You came to this country to fulfil a dream and you have worked hard to achieve it,” he said.

The weapon was not brandished, there was no suggestion that it had been used or was linked to the criminal fraternity.

Above all, he had “serious regard” to the potential impact of the sentence upon his dependents.

He had heard from a proud, decent partner who gave forceful evidence on behalf of her son who was to a degree dependent upon Figiel.

“She has made sacrifices for the sake of her son,” he said.

But he said he was afraid that everything he had heard did not “come anywhere remotely near the type of exceptional circumstances” that would allow the court to depart from the statutory minimum sentence.

Prosecuting barrister Matthew Curtis said the defendant was stopped shortly before 10pm in Hill Street, Wrexham, on February 2 because an officer from the roads policing unit believed he was driving too fast.

A check was made and he was asked to get out of the vehicle.

But as he did so the officer, who was firearms trained, noted the extendable baton and the stun gun disguised as a torch in the driver’s door pocket, which he immediately recognised.

Figiel said he did not know the baton was illegal but had intended to chuck it away.

The defendant gave various different accounts for the possession of the disguised stun gun, was evasive, and at one stage said he did not know the torch was a stun gun.

“He said it was a light which he wanted to keep for himself,” said Mr Curtis.

Defending barrister Andrew Green called the defendant’s fiancee to give evidence and she said that he was the bread winner for herself and their son aged six.

He had come to the UK from Poland for a better life, she had been studying full time at Glyndwr University on a business course while he did mainly factory work.

But since he had been remanded in custody she had suspended her studies and was working full time in order to support her son.

Mr Green said that the defendant had made a positive contribution to the UK since he arrived in 2008 and had worked very hard to provide a better life for himself and his family.

The impact of a five-year sentence would not only be on himself but on his family and could lead to possible deportation, he said.

While the defendant had convictions, they were relatively minor.

There were precedents for the court to take an exceptional course – mainly directed at lone females in sole charge of children.

But his client’s case was akin to that, he argued, because he helped keep together the family unit.

He asked the court to take an exceptional course and said it could be confident that there would never be a repetition.

