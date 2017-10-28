Denbigh in Bloom launches hunt for new logo…. which one is your favourite?

A community group working to make their town look better have received hundreds of entries in a competition for a new logo.

Denbigh in Bloom asked local children to send in designs for a new logo with over 200 putting pencil to paper.

There is now a vote after the group narrowed it down to a final six.

The group’s chair Lyndsey Tasker said: “Denbigh in Bloom received over 200 entries from local children aged 16 years and under.

“It was incredibly difficult for the committee to choose only six finalists as the entries were incredibly good, with everyone producing something we all liked.

“However, it is now up to the public to vote for their favourite. The winning design will go onto to be graphically enhanced to enable us to use it as our logo.

“We have a first prize for the overall winner of a voucher for them and three friends to spend at Daisy’s Milk Parlour.

“Runner up will win a voucher - which has very generously been donated by Daisy’s - for them and a friend to be spent at Daisy’s.

“The winner will be presented with their prize at the Christmas Light Switch on in Denbigh on Friday, November 24 at 6pm.”

The deadline for votes is November 10.

There is a poll on the group’s Facebook page, which can be found by searching Denbigh in Bloom.