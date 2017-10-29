Cheers! Mold set to welcome back three-day beer festival NovemberFest

A TOWN is set to be turned into a Real Ale drinkers paradise with the return of a popular festival.

NovemberFest is back in Mold for the sixth year running, from Friday, November 10 to 12.

Held at St Mary’s Church Hall on King Street it is a festival of Real Ale, food and entertainment hosting more than 30 ales, real lager, local cider, wines, accompanied by great food and live music.

Other venues in Mold will be participating as all businesses are encouraged to enter into the spirit of the festival by doing something special.

The event is organised by Mold Town Council with the support of Mold and Buckley Lions, the local CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) branch, and a group of volunteers. It is a not-for-profit festival, all proceeds of which go towards putting on other events in the town and a nominated charitable cause.

Novemberfest kicks off from 2pm to 5pm on Friday, November 10 with the connoisseurs quiet session.

The Friday evening session from 6pm to 10.30pm features music from local band Barleycorn Hop who specialise in Irish, Skiffle and beer festival favourites.

Richie and Margaret Millington together with Tony and Gill Kensall will have you foot tapping the night away and perhaps joining in on the odd number while you enjoy their accordion, guitar, banjo, mandolin and washboard.

Supporting is Terry Coyne and friends who will be playing a selection of Irish tunes getting everyone in the mood.

Terry has been involved with the Liverpool Irish folk scene for many years, organising festivals and playing music far and wide.

On Saturday, November 11 from 11am to 5pm, acoustic Blues trio Cold Turkey will be accompanying the Saturday afternoon session.

Featuring Pete Reaney on harmonica and vocals, he has many years of experience in blues bands all over the country and is a regular session player in his native northwest.

Pete has many TV and radio appearances to his name including a spot on the Mark Lamarr show.

Next up, Superbad feature Martin Taylor on Double Bass and vocals.

Martin was for many years the bassist with the ‘Rhythmaires’ and appeared at venues right across Europe, sharing the stage with Jimmy Witherspoon and Gene Vincent’s original Blue Caps. He also works with Mike Byrne and the Sunrockers.

Moving on to the Saturday evening session, 6pm to 10.30pm, 50HERTZ will be playing all the favourites from the likes of The Jam, Stereophonics, Sex Pistols, Oasis, The Police and many more.

Sunday the festival comes to a close and there will be a drink up session to close the weekend from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Once the ale has gone, it’s gone.

Tickets are available online at www.moldnovemberfest.org.uk or can be purchased from Bargain Booze on High Street, Mold Ale House on Earl Road, the first floor of Mold Town Hall on Earl Road or Wetherspoon Gold Cape on Wrexham Street.

Prices are as follows: Friday afternoon – £4 pay on the door; Friday evening – £8; Saturday afternoon - £4; Saturday evening – £8; Sunday afternoon – £3 pay on the door.

This event regularly sells out, so make sure you get your tickets while you can.