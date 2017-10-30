Four arrests made after drug-related stabbing in Shotton

A violent attack that left a man with serious facial stab wounds was targeted and

drug-related.

North Wales Police have made four arrests in connection with an attack at an address on Ashfield Road, Shotton, that left a 34-year-old man with ‘serious, but non-life threatening’ injuries.

North Flintshire Inspector Andy Griffiths vowed “proactive work will continue” to stamp out the “really concerning” issue of drugs and violent crime in Deeside.

Police in the surrounding area were issued with temporary stop and search powers after the man, local to the Shotton area, was left gravely injured at around 1.15pm on Wednesday.

Inspector Griffiths told the Leader that the Section 60 Order had been ratified by the force commander and the Deputy Chief Constable as per Home Office guidance.

He added that the attack was not random and had been “drug related”.

Officers made four arrests under the temporary powers, three of which were drug-related.

Two individuals were held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply while a third person was stopped for possession

of a class A drug.

A number of further ‘significant’ arrests have also been made in relation to drug crime with three people remanded in custody charged with conspiracy offences due to appear at Mold Crown Court next month.

Insp Griffiths said the use of the Section 60 order last week and an increased high visibility patrol throughout the wider Deeside area displayed police were ‘robust in tackling these problems’.

“It shows we’re being proactive on the issue of drugs in the wider community and the use of bladed weapons, he said.

“It is really concerning that we are getting these serious assaults but by utilising the Section 60 powers and a highly visible presence, it is evidence we are committed to tackling these problems and the offensive weapon issues in the area.”

Two of the four individuals arrested have been bailed, one under curfew and the other under investigation while the others await interview.

Insp Griffiths added that police required the continued support of the public to continue to stamp out drug-related crime.

He said: “We know there's a problem and we are doing a lot that the public may not be aware of.

“A lot of work is going in to that area.

“We want to continue to work with the public to encourage them to report any suspicious behaviour and while the North Wales Police knife amnesty may have finished, we are still keen to get these weapons off the streets.”

Anyone with information relating to the knife attack is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number V162034.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers Wales on 0800 555 111.