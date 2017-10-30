Spooky fun and games take over Wrexham town centre

A RANGE of spooky activities were on offer for visitors to Wrexham town centre over the weekend.

The town’s Halloween street festival – jointly organised by Nigel Lewis of Wrexham Savers, Wrexham Town Centre Forum members and members of the Wrexham Business group CIC – took place on Saturday and included a variety of stalls and an artisan market.

There were also spooky games in Henblas Street, a trick or treat trail in the town centre shops with some 20 traders taking part, halloween face painting and a pumpkin hunt at the Butchers Market.

Nigel Lewis, of Wrexham Savers, said that the event had been a success: “It was a nice family atmosphere. There were plenty of people about and they seemed to be enjoying themselves.”

The Halloween-themed event is one of the monthly street festival which are held in the town centre, and are supported by Wrexham Council.

Mr Lewis said that the organisers will hold a Christmas market in

Henblas Street every Saturday from November 11 to December 23.

“It’s really people tyring to get some footfall in Henblas Street, which has had a lot of difficulties over the last few years. There’s a new owner and so we thought we would show willing and put on a Christmas market,” he added.