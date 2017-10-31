Police are appealing for witnesses after assault in Wrexham

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted at The Railway Inn, Wrexham on Saturday.

The man in his 30’s was hit with a bottle and kicked while on the floor at the pub on Railway Road.

As a result of the attack he has been taken to hospital in Stoke for treatment.

DS Anne-Louise Jones said: ‘This is believed to have been an unprovoked attack and thankfully the victim has no life changing injuries, but he is in a great deal of pain and distressed by the incident.

”The offender fled the pub after the attack and we are keen to identify him.”

Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting RC17164273.