Lane reopens on A55 near Holywell following container blaze

A road has reopened after firefighters spent nearly three hours tackling a blaze on the A55.

A blue and red DAS Truck was carrying a container which caught fire shortly before 10.20am.

The A55 eastbound nearly Holywell was closed while firefighters dealt with the blaze.

The right-hand lane of the carriageway near junction 31 for Caerwys and 32 for Dolphin (Holywell) has now re-opened.

But the off slip at junction 32 eastbound remains closed along with the left hand lane.