Names of shipmates added to role of honour bench near Rhyl boathouse

THE names of four men who all served Rhyl Lifeboat during their lifetime have been added to a roll of honour.

The names of John Povah, Ray Coltman, Gerald Hughes and Captain Peter Jackson have been added to the role of honour bench near the boathouse.

John Povah, aged 80, died in June 2016. He was described as a “fisherman, diver, lifeboat man, coastguard afloat, historian, storyteller, film director and seamanship instructor.”

Ray Coltman, former RNLI station mechanic and lifeboat operations manager, died in February this year. Ray, 79, had been a lifeboat mechanic from 1977 to 1989. He was lifeboat operations manager from 2003 to 2008 and then boathouse manager until his death. He was well known in the community for his forthright approach and knack of getting things done.

Gerald Hughes died at his home in February, aged 86. His role with the lifeboat spanned 60 years. Mr Hughes had served as crew, bowman and second coxswain with Rhyl Lifeboat. He lived alone but was part of the fishing scene in Rhyl harbour.

Peter Jackson died in May. The former captain, who once was in command of many ships across the world, joined the Merchant Navy as an officer cadet at 16 and continued working and volunteering in the maritime industry for 48 years. He went on to sail and pilot a variety of vessels but mainly oil tankers all over the globe, including during the Falklands war.

Paul Frost, deputy second coxswain at Rhyl lifeboat, said: “The crew are proud to add their names to the others who have proudly and courageously served for many years at Rhyl RNLI lifeboat station.

“We do not have a ceremony to add the names. We feel the families should be justly proud of their relatives being mentioned, not only at the boathouse, but in the wider community.

“It may be a focal point for families to remember their loved ones.”