Mary, 104, gets great, great, great grandson for birthday

A MYNYDD Llandegai great, great, great grandmother had two birthdays to celebrate.

Mary Gweneth Griffith, who is 104, celebrated her own birthday on Thursday, October 5, and her new great, great, great, grandson Cedri William Hanks, was born on Monday, October 9.

Mrs Griffith, of Gors yr Eira, Mynydd Llandegai, is pictured holding the two-week old. She is exactly 104 years and four days older than Cedri!

Pictured celebrating five generations of the family are from l-r Mary's daughter, Einir Frodsham, centre Mary's great granddaughter, Catrin Sarah Griffiths , and on the right is Mary's granddaughter Angela Griffiths.

Mary’s niece, Georgina Llewellyn, said: “ We were hoping that Cedri would wait to be born on Aunty Mary's birthday, but no, he hung on in there. Typical boy, he waited on for yet another four days.”

Mrs Griffith was born in Mynydd Llandegai, and she has lived there all her life and is the oldest resident.