Police target Anglesey offenders seizing 'significant quantity' of drugs

POLICE officers have seized a ‘significant quantity’ of drugs after seven enforcement warrants were executed across Anglesey in areas including Holyhead, Llangefni and Benllech.

Over the past three weeks, officers have removed class A & B controlled drugs, as well as drug- related paraphernalia, in operations to halt the supply and use of controlled drugs across the island.

Several people have also been arrested in connection with the seizures and have since been released under investigation.

Chief Inspector Mark Armstrong, County Chief Inspector for Anglesey, said: “The primary aim of this period of enforcement action has been to ensure the safety and well-being of our local communities.

“We have been working in partnership with the Housing Department at Anglesey County Council to ensure the concerns of their residents are being addressed. By closer working, and sharing information and intelligence, it enables us to identify problem areas and individuals for both organisations. I would like to also thank the local communities and residents of Anglesey.

“The information and intelligence provided is crucial in our ongoing fight against those who would cause harm in our communities, and I would like to reassure them that whenever we have sufficient intelligence to enable us to take enforcement action, that officers will carry out the work required to address any criminality involved.”

“Our goal of targeting those few in our communities who cause the most harm will continue and in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion is directly targeting those involved in serious and organised crime. Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated.”

Shan L Williams, Isle of Anglesey County Council’s head of Housing Services, said: “Housing officers have worked closely in partnership with residents and North Wales Police to gather and share intelligence and are pleased that residents have seen positive outcomes.

”The Neighbourhood Team is committed to addressing all aspects of anti-social behaviour which blights our housing estates and will continue to use all the powers available to us to tackle nuisance behaviour with a view to improving the quality of life of all residents on our housing estates. It is important to add that incidences of anti-social behaviour has been seen in only a few of our estates.”

Residents are asked to report any matters of concern to Housing Services on 01248 752200 or via e-mail at ADRANTAI@ynysmon.gov.uk ”

Or contact the Police control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101. If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.