Family pay tribute to their kind and happy "Morgs" who died after taking tablet at Halloween rave near Abergele

THE family of a teenager and sixth form pupil who died following a Halloween rave near Abergele have paid tribute to their “kind and caring” boy who was “one in a million”.

Morgan Philip Miller-Smith, a pupil at Ysgol Aberconwy, was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital after falling ill at the HP Fest: Halloween Edition at Gwytherin on Sunday, October 29. A post mortem revealed his death was drugs related. The Conwy 16-year-old had taken an ecstasy-type tablet described as pink, square shaped with a Rolls Royce symbol on one side and ‘200mg’ on the other.

Morgan was described as clever and had a talent for maths and science. Alongside school, Morgan worked at L’s coffee and bookshop in Conwy alongside family.

The teen was known as Morgan or “Morgs” to his family.

In a statement, the family said: “He was always happy, and was a very likeable person. He was kind, caring and lived life to the full. He was funny and made everyone laugh. He was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humour. He had a passion for TV and spending time with his friends.

“Morgan would always make you smile and was one in a million. He was loved and was highly thought of by everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the emergency services and all who helped him at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd. No words can describe our gratitude to all those involved.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their messages, offers of support and for showing our family respect at this sad time. We will be forever grateful for the communities support.”

A second boy, aged 16, also took ill at the event after taking drugs. He has fully recovered.

Supt Gareth Evans, of North Wales Police, said: “Taking ecstasy type pills and other illegal drugs is extremely dangerous. I would plead with young people not to risk their lives by using them.”