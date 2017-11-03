Family's anger over cancelled Harry Potter World trip booked with Wrexham-based Links Tours

A WOMAN has spoken of her anger after a surprise family trip booked by her grandparents was cancelled three days before departure.

Jessica Wright told the Leader that in March her grandparents Margaret and Clive Tonks booked a surprise trip for the three of them – as well as Jessica’s mother Kim Dimmick, aunt Tracy Hague and cousins Charlotte and Oliver Hague – to Harry Potter World in London.

She said the trip, which was booked through Wrexham–based firm Links Tours, cost her grandparents £1,090 and was due to depart on October 28 – but the company informed the family that the trip was cancelled just three days before they were due to set off.

In a letter seen by the Leader, Links Tours states the reason for the cancellation is that in July the company’s working relationship with a travel wholesale firm “fell sour” following problems with a trip to Disneyland Paris – which led to the contracts between the two businesses for trips including Harry Potter World and Legoland ending.

Now 29-year-old Miss Wright, who lives in Brymbo and works for Wrexham Council’s housing department, is working with Trading Standards as well as the Citizens Advice Bureau to recover the money her grandparents spent on the trip.

She told the Leader she did not understand why they had not been told sooner.

“The whole family are so upset and angry at how we have been treated and lied to by Links Tours,” she said.

“We can’t fathom why – when we paid for this trip in full in March – did it take until three days before our trip in October to be told it was cancelled with no refund in sight.

“We were all looking forward to going, especially my cousins – they had their bags packed with their wands and everything.”

Speaking of the impact the news had on Mr and Mrs Tonks, who are aged 80 and 79, she said: “Over the last couple of years my nanny and grandad have become increasingly unwell and have come under a lot of unnecessary stress trying to sell their house.

“This trip was booked by our nanny as a ‘family adventure’ for us to go and have fun together, to create some everlasting memories and enjoy time with our beloved nanny and grandad.

“Instead it has become a never-ending nightmare that we will never forget.”

Miss Wright added that after the cancellation she went to the office of Links Tours in High Street, Caergwrle, and asked for a refund – which she said the company agreed to but was unable to provide a date for the money to be returned.

A spokesman for Links Tours, which until recently was based in Grosvenor Road in Wrexham, told the Leader the refund offered to Mr and Mrs Tonks would be honoured and all customers who have had trips cancelled would also be refunded.

The spokesman also maintained the company had sent a first class letter to Mr and Mrs Tonks a week before the departure date for the trip informing them of the cancellation.

A spokesman for Wrexham Council Trading Standards said: “We are aware of this and other complaints and we are investigating this business.

“To date they have not been forthcoming with information that assures us that they have adequate customer cover to fulfil their legal obligations to customers.

“It is a legal requirement, in most circumstances, for travel operators to have measures in place to protect their customers’ interests.

“In particular, customers’ money in the form of deposits etc. must be protected in case of insolvency, and there must be measures in place to ensure customers can get home in the event that the operator goes out of business while they are away.

“It is also a legal requirement to produce evidence that such measures are in place when requested.

“Anyone with any queries or complaints should contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Services team on 03454 040506 (or 03454 040505 for a Welsh language service).

“The Consumer Services team can provide advice on resolving disputes with individual traders.”

Asked about the statement made by Trading Standards, the Links Tours spokesman said the company has no comment at present.