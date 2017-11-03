Have your say on cuts as savings of £13m needed across Wrexham

Allotment fee increases and charging for parking at country parks are among the proposals put forward by Wrexham’s environment and planning department.

Wrexham Council bosses are urging people to have their say on proposed budget cuts as the authority is looking to slash £13 million from its budget over the next two years.

The council wants as many people as possible to make their voices heard in a consultation on proposals.

The environment and planning department covers a wide range of services including recycling, refuse collection, waste disposal, highway repairs and maintenance, public and school transport, maintenance of public areas, crematorium and cemeteries, public rights of way, street lighting, food safety, licensing conservation and

listed buildings.

This department has put forward over £340,000 of cuts for 2018/19, including charging for the collection of additional green waste bins.

Some households have more than one green bin and the authority is proposing to charge for emptying each extra green bin at a cost of £30 per year per bin.

All households will continue to have one green bin emptied for free.

It is also proposed to introduce charging for blue badge holders using council car parks, as well as moves to introduce a £1 fee for all visitors parking at Alyn Waters, Ty Mawr, Nant Mill and Trevor Basin.

At the moment some staff and elected members who use the town centre car parks can park for free.

It is proposed to take away this entitlement and encourage more use of public transport.

Council bosses say it will also generate additional income as some will choose to pay for parking in council owned car parks.

There are also moves to reduce the number of park rangers and use the Streetscene service to help keep country parks across the county clean.

The reduction in staff would mean some services including events and school work would be reduced and there would be a new service model developed.

Cremation fees could rise to £50 for single cremations and £100 for joint or double cremations, while allotment fees could rise by a quarter for all tenants.

This would take the cost of a quarter plot to £39 a half plot to £72, and a full plot £122.

It is also proposed to review the collection frequency of black bin waste, which is currently every fortnight.

A council spokesman said: “If you agree or disagree with some or all of these proposals we want you to let us know about it by taking part in the Difficult Decisions Consultation.

“We really appreciate your views and if you don’t want to take part in the whole consultation just click don’t know until you get to the section you wish to fill in.

“Your views are important to us so please don’t leave it to someone else to have all the say. Make sure you have yours.”

To respond to the consultation, go to www.yourvoicewrexham.net