Refurbished Denbigh Post Office is back open after change of ownership

A Post Office has re-opened after a refurbishment.

Denbigh Post Office closed for refurbishment after a change of ownership earlier this month.

The Post Office was bought by the company that owns Ruthin Post Office and now opens all day on Saturday, as well as during the week.

Huw Hilditch-Roberts, who runs the Post Office, said: ”It’s looking pretty good, it’s had the refurbishment and everything and we’re openand up and running.

“It seems to have been well received and we’re able to provide the same services with the existing staff, with Welsh speakers, so we’re ready to serve the people of Denbigh.

“We’re now open all day on Saturday and have full banking facilities.”