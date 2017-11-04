Massive plan for more than 150 new homes in Mold to before councillors for second time

Major plans to build scores of new homes will go before councillors for a second time next week.

Proposals put forward by Wates Residential for 160 homes at Maes Gwern in Mold were backed by planning officers as part of Flintshire Council’s Strategic Housing and Regeneration Programme (SHARP).

But the county council’s planning committee members were not as satisfied with the plans when they were discussed last month and put off making a final decision.

They will go before the councillors again on Wednesday with planning permission recommended for approval.

Of the 160 properties, 48 have been earmarked as affordable homes and 112 as market price houses.

The application was the subject of consultation on two occasions and 36 letters of objection were received from residents with concerns raised over visual impact, traffic and noise.

In a report, councillors were advised the nearest primary school to the development, Ysgol Bryn Coch, has “insufficient capacity” to match.

The site represented a departure from the council’s Unitary Development Plan as the land was marked for employment land but was deemed an acceptable proposal.

Building 160 homes would “make a significant contribution to housing land supply on the edge of a main town which has a range of services and facilities and employment”, planning committee members have been told.