Highways chiefs call for more information over 82-home development in Summerhill

A HIGHWAYS chief has called for more information over plans to build scores of new homes in Summerhill.

In August the Leader reported how a planning application received by Wrexham Council requested permission to build 82 homes – including the provision of affordable housing – on land West of Top Road in the village.

Other works proposed as part of the development include new access, realignment of Summerhill Road, Top Road and Bottom Road junction and the formation of a public open space.

In a highways consultation response Peter Douthwaite, service manager environment, states that in its current form he is ‘unable to support the application’ and calls for the applicant to provide further details on four points.

Those include the provision of a footway between Top Road and Wheatsheaf Lane, The safe operation of Summerhill Road junction with Mold Road roundabout, road and footway gradients that prove a satisfactory adopted highway layout can be achieved and a revised layout to enhance refuse wagon access around the estate.

In the consultation response, which was published on Wrexham Council’s website with the application’s other planning documents, Mr Douthwaite also states: “The application offers nothing in terms of improvements to cycling facilities in the locality.

”Whilst acknowledging that there are no cycle links in the immediate vicinity some consideration could perhaps have been given to provide cycle storage facilities at Gwersyllt station.”

When first unveiled the plans received concern from Gwersyllt West councillor Gwenfair Jones, who warned the development would be too much for the village’s roads.