More than 400 knives surrendered across North Wales during one week amnesty

Officers have thanked the public’s support for a campaign which saw more than 400 knives handed in to police.

Stations across the region took part in the successful knife surrender campaign between October 23 – 28.

North Wales Police called on people across the region to give up their potentially lethal weapons in a drive to educate people about the dangers of knives and to focus on keeping North Wales a safe place.

Special amnesty disposal bins were placed in stations in Wrexham, Mold, Rhyl, Llandudno, Colwyn Bay, Bangor, Caernarfon and Holyhead.

Here members of the public could hand in knives without fear of punishment.

Sergeant Tecwyn Green, a co-ordinator of the operation at North Wales Police, said: “We have collected 428 knives across North Wales over the course of the one week amnesty which is a fantastic result.

”This is more than what was collected in our previous amnesty, held in July 2017, where 380 items were handed in.

“I would like to thank the public for handing in their unwanted knives, Trading Standards who accompanied North Wales Police to shops selling knives, and also to Denbighshire and Conwy Councils for placing knife amnesty bins at their recycling centres to help with the collection.

“This concerted effort demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring North Wales remains a safe and welcoming place to live, work and visit.”

The campaign may be over however people can still hand in their unwanted knives at Wrexham, Mold, Rhyl, Llandudno, Colwyn Bay, Caernarfon, Bangor and Holyhead Police Stations.

If anyone has any concerns regarding knives in the community they should contact North Wales Police on 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.