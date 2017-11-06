Police arrest man in St Asaph after car chase

A MAN was arrested in the grounds of a St Asaph hotel after failing to stop at a police check on the A525.

The incident happened today (Monday). The man was driving a red car in the direction of Rhyl when signalled to stop by police. Officers pursued him until he arrived at the Talardy Hotel, which is close to Junction 27 of the A55 Expressway.

A hotel employee sated: “The man drove into the hotel car park at high speed with several police cars in hot pursuit, then leapt out of his car and clambered over our outside wall, which is six feet high and onto the pavement.

”The man made off on foot, but was chased by several policeman, some with dogs, including a sniffer dog. He was eventually caught and arrested.”

