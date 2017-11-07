More than 200 took part in Hope House Welshpool Canal Walk in memory of mum

MORE than 200 people took part in the Hope House Welshpool Canal Walk – walking for Tease – to walk in the footsteps of local mum Teresa Thomas who sadly passed away suddenly and unexpectedly earlier this year.

Teresa’s daughter Kiera, or Kiki as she likes to be known, has been visiting Hope House since she was a baby with Teresa and her dad, Dylan.

The family love giving something back and helping to raise money to keep Hope House’s vital services running. Last Autumn, Teresa started a new event for Hope House – the Welshpool Canal Walk, rallying all her friends and family to help and raised more than £5,000.

Given her tragic death, this year’s event was held in her memory.

Since losing Teresa so suddenly Dylan’s and Kiki’s lives have been turned upside down – and Dylan says he has never felt more in need of the support they receive from Hope House.

The eight mile walk was a lovely celebration of the life of the remarkable Teresa and to date has seen more than £8,000 raised to help Hope House continue supporting children and families in the local area.

The day saw an amazing cake stall run by Teresa’s mum and dad raise more than £300, bottles of water being handed out to every walker thanks to Tesco Welshpool and The Horseshoes Inn Berriew open their doors for walkers to use their facilities and provide walkers with refreshments. Route marshals were also provided by Welshpool Rotary Club.

Amongst the walkers were colleagues of Dylan from Pear Stairs and Boys and Boden, where Dylan worked up to his wife’s death, who together raised almost £500. The team included six-year-old Maisie Roberts who challenged herself to walk the whole eight miles with her mum Kathryn Taylor.

Dylan and Kiki would like to say a big thank you to everyone who turned up on their day to remember Teresa and everyone who supported the event.