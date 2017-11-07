Tributes to Mold taxi driver who died aged 69

Tributes have been paid to a husband and grandfather who “would do anything for anyone”.

Derek Derbyshire’s family have received more than 40 cards and messages of condolence after the 69-year-old died suddenly last month.

Mr Derbyshire, of Hill View, Mold, was a taxi driver for more than 30 years with Excel Cars in Mold.

His wife Jane said she had been inundated with messages from drivers, colleagues and his regular passengers.

Mrs Derbyshire said: “He loved driving and I’ve had so many cards off people I don’t even know because he was so kind to everyone.

“He was a great husband, a great dad to his daughter, Nicola, and a special granddad.

“He’s missed awfully.”

Just days before he died, Mr Derbyshire, a grandfather of four, had a scan on an aneurysm and 24 hours later he was picking up a fare in Manchester.

He was told by specialists over the phone to let his fare complete the journey back but refused as he “didn’t like anyone worrying about him”.

He was taken to Ysbyty Bangor on returning home but died three days later after suffering a heart attack during surgery.

Mrs Derbyshire and her daughter Nicola said: “We didn’t expect it, we thought if he got through the first 24 hours, he’d make it.

“The staff in Bangor were brilliant.

“It’s not real yet, when you lose someone close to you like that.

“It’s just awful. You can’t imagine what it’s like.”

Mr Derbyshire, who also helped to clean Mold Methodist Church for more than two decades.

He “loved” home life and enjoyed cooking and baking.

His wife added: “He was loved. We all thought the world of him.

“He was a good fellow, so caring.

“He’d go to make sure the doors were locked and got out to take shopping to people’s doors.

“He’d do anything for anyone. He was very loyal.”

Mr Derbyshire’s funeral will be held on Thursday at Mold Methodist Church at 10.45am followed by cremation at Pentrebychan.

Donations may be given in his memory to the Mold branch of the British Heart Foundation.