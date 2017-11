Emergency services have been called to a one-vehicle crash in Shotton.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were called to a crash involving a car at Clwyd Street, Shotton, at about 5.30pm.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said the crash was reported at 5.20pm.

Two crews from Deeside Fire Station were called to the scene, as well an ambulance.

Emergency services were still at Clwyd Street at 8pm.