New Llandudno Junction Lidl given go ahead

Proposals for a new discount food store at Llandudno Junction were given the go ahead by Conwy’s planners today (Wednesday).

The redevelopment of the former site of the Daily Post and Arriva offices into a Lidl store had received a recommendation to go ahead by officers.

The plans entail demolishing the existing buildings on the site which are regarded as being unsightly.

Stuart Jardine, Lidl UK’s regional head of property, said: “This substantial investment will see the creation of a new Lidl supermarket and the regeneration of the site. The proposals will create up to 40 new full and part-time jobs locally.

“We hope to have the store open by Christmas 2018.”