Wrexham's Robbie Savage gets set to dust off his dancing shoes

Six of the most-loved Strictly stars are returning to the dance floor for an all-star Christmas extravaganza special.

One of Wrexham’s most famous sons, former Wales international footballer Robbie Savage, will be among the stars rocking around the Christmas tree on the BBC One special.

And former athletics star Colin Jackson, who was given an honorary degree for services to sport by Glyndwr University in 2016, will also return for the one-off special.

The programme is set to air on Christmas Day.

Robbie, who will be dancing with professional dancer Dianne Buswell, said: “I’m delighted to be part of the Strictly Christmas Special.

“It’s been six years since I was on the show and I am still as bad as I was then! I’m looking forward to getting back on the Strictly dance floor.”

Colin, who will be partnered with professional dancer Amy Dowden, added: “I am thrilled to be returning to Strictly for this year’s Christmas Special.

“Some time has passed since I danced my way to the final, however I’m looking forward to dusting off my dancing shoes and returning once again.”

Among the leading ladies set to return are Katie Derham, Judy Murray and Kimberley Walsh.

In this year’s cracker of a show each of the six couples will perform a routine which tells the story of what everyone loves about Christmas in a bid to be crowned Christmas champions 2017.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show wouldn’t be complete without the festive foursome on the judging panel.

Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and BrunoTonioli will be joined by head judge Shirley Ballas in her first appearance on a Strictly Christmas special.

The judges will be on hand to score each couple and spread some cheerful joy, yet it will be down to the studio audience to vote for which dancing duo will win the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 and lift the famous Silver Star trophy.

The icing on top of the cake will be a music performance fit for Christmas Day and our couples will be bringing some festive cheer to some very special and deserving people.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day and will be available on BBC iPlayer.