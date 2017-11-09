Albert Owen MP pledges support for local shops in Ynys Môn

Albert Owen MP has pledged his support for 86 convenience stores in Ynys Môn, to celebrate the essential role that local shops play in our communities.

He made the promise at the Association of Convenience Stores’ (ACS) Heart of the Community reception in Parliament last week.

ACS’s Heart of the Community is an annual event which brings retailers from across the country and MPs together to voice their concerns about the future of the sector.

The 2017 ACS Local Shop Report shows that there are 49,918 convenience stores in mainland UK making up a sector that is now worth over £38 billion.

Local shops are also a vital source of employment, providing jobs for over 370,000 people.

Speaking at the event, Mr Owen said: “Our local shops provide essential goods and services in our communities and it is vital that all MPs show support for these retailers both in Westminster and in their local area.

“These stores really are at the heart of our communities and those in rural areas can be a lifeline to some. The Government must do everything they can to ensure that they succeed during this difficult economic time.”

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Convenience stores are one of the services that have the most positive impact on local high streets, towns and villages, and we welcome the support of Albert Owen MP for the local shop sector. It is now more important than ever that MPs engage with small businesses in their constituencies, and we look forward to working with Albert Owen MP in the future.”

For more information about ACS and the Local Shop Report 2017, visit www.acs.org.uk.