Gorky's star in Bangor classical concert

GORKY’S Zygotic Mynci co-founder Richard James is joining forces with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales to première his first orchestral work at Pontio in Bangor.

Conducted by John Quirk and broadcast live on BBC Radio Cymru, the collaboration will be in two parts. The first half will be original works by James, who will perform on guitar and piano.

The second half will feature a world premiere by the musician, who was a member of the Welsh psychedelic folk and alternative rock band during their entire timespan, from 1991 to 2006.

It will be a composition of 10 separate pieces interwoven in collaboration with composer and arranger Seb Goldfinch.

Artist Angharad Van Rijswijk, who worked with James last year on a sound art piece for BBC Radio 3’s Late Junction, will produce two pieces of original visual art to accompany the work.

The support act for the gig will be Iwan Huws from Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog, who performs material from his first solo album.

The concert will take place on Saturday, November 18 at 8pm.

For information and tickets, go online at www.pontio.co.uk or telephone 01248 382828.