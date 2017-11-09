Lotto funding bid to boost historic buildings in Wrexham

A bid to enhance some of Wrexham’s architectural jewels was outlined at an information event.

Owners and occupiers had a chance to speak to officers about Wrexham Council’s plans to apply to the Heritage Lottery Fund to provide building owners, local people, agents, architects and contractors the chance to train and upskill in the restoration of older buildings and the use of traditional building skills.

A spokesman said the authority was also working with partners to “develop a comprehensive and accessible training programme to support the people of Wrexham build their skills and access employment”.

Lorna Goring, conservation officer in the council’s planning department, spoke to visitors at the event in the Guildhall.

She said: “Wrexham town centre has got some fantastic historic buildings and I don’t think people quite appreciate the quality of the architecture and the heritage that sits behinds those buildings.

“So using HLF funding we can start to reinstate some of the architectural features that have been removed through previous or inappropriate alterations, bring back into use vacant floors in buildings and start to change the character and the feel of the town centre; really using the heritage to create a better identity and sense of place so that when people are in the town centre, it just creates a better feeling for them as well. ”

Ms Goring said the bid tied in with a key objective of the Town Centre Masterplan – to create an identity for Wrexham.

Although it is too soon to say for what particular projects the funding will be used, Ms Goring added that the bid focused around the Henblas, the Butcher’s and General Markets, High Street, Bank Street and part of Chester Street.

If a Stage One bid is successful, the council can put together Stage Two, which will go to the HLF in April 2019 and if all goes well, work could start on the town centre by autumn 2019.

Rev Dr Jason Bray said: “I think it’s a good idea. Wrexham town centre obviously needs something.

“It’s a way of providing some sort of impetus for what they’re trying to do and economic regeneration.”

Steve Mackreth, 67, owns a listed property in Salop Road just outside the area covered by the bid.

He said: “It’s a good idea. I think that if the bid is successful, it’s a way forward to look after the old buildings.

“But there are other towns and cities applying as well, so the competition is a bit tough but hopefully it will be successful.”