Region's Remembrance Sunday wreath laying service and parades

A REMEMBRANCE Sunday parade and wreath laying ceremony is set to be held in Bangor this Sunday (November 12).

The parade will start from the clock at 9.20am, before making its way through the High Street, and it will arrive at the cathedral in time for the start of the service at 9.45am. Following the service, the parade will then march to the cenotaph shortly before 11am, where there will be a two-minute silence and a wreath-laying ceremony.

The event will finish with the parade marching from the Cenotaph along Deiniol Road, ending up by the police station.

Several remembrance services will also take place on Anglesey over the weekend.

Residents of Aberffraw are holding a fair in the village hall from 11am-3pm on Sunday. A two-minute silence will be observed at the start and profits will go to the Anglesey branch of SSAFA (Soldiers, Sailors, Airman and Families Association).

Beaumaris Town Council has organised a two-minute silence at the cenotaph at 11am on Saturday. On Sunday, the community will get together at the Town Hall at 10.45am to kick off a full ceremony, lasting until 3pm.

In Holyhead, a stone will be unveiled to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Captain John Fox-Russel being posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross. T

his has been organised by the county council in partnership with Holyhead Town Council and the British Legion. They will gather at the cenotaph at 10.20am.

Remembrance services will also be held in other locations across the island including, Amlwch, Benllech, Llangefni and Pentraeth, as members of the public pay their respects.