Conwy County gears up for Remembrance Day

People across Conwy are preparing to honour fallen heroes at Remembrance Day services and ceremonies across the county this weekend

In Colwyn Bay the annual Remembrance Service will commence at the War Memorial, Queen’s Gardens, on Sunday November 12 at 10.45am. It will be conducted by the Reverend Christine Owen. The parade will assemble at Queen’s Drive, by 10.30am latest before proceeding to the War Memorial. The Service of Remembrance will continue in St. Paul’s Church directly following the service in Queen’s Gardens.

Anyone wishing to lay a wreath should make themselves known to the Wreath Laying Marshall on arrival at the War Memorial.

In Old Colwyn, the ceremonies will begin with a service at St Catherine’s and St John’s Church at 10am, before assembling at the War Memorial at 10.40am, for the Laying of Wreaths at 11am.

Conwy’s Remembrance Service will begin at the Cenotaph, Bodlondeb, Conwy at 10.40am. Following the wreath laying the parade will make its way to St Mary’s Church for the Service which starts at 11.30am.

In Llandudno Junction the Remembrance Service will also be held at the Memorial Hall at 3.00pm.

In Llandudno the Remembrance Service and wreath laying ceremony will be held at the War Memorial, which will be attended by the mayor cllr Francis Davies, members and officers of the town council, and members of local ex-service and voluntary organisations. The service will start at 10.55am. It will follow a service held at Holy Trinity Church, starting at 9.45am, conducted by Canon Robert Townsend and Rev Beverley Ramsden.

In Penrhynside the service will be at the Village Hall at 10.15am and the Act of Remembrance will follow at the War Memorial at 10.55am. The service will be conducted by Canon David Jenkins.

Blind Veterans UK, the charity for blind and vision-impaired ex-service personnel is inviting people to join them for a coffee morning to remember the fallen with a two-minute silence on Armistice Day.

Following the two-minute silence, there will be a special performance of the national anthem by Welsh concert soprano, Gwawr Edwards.

The event at their HQ in Llandudno is on Saturday November 11 from 10am to noon.