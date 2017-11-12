Cartefi Conwy tenant labels calendar's missing Remembrance Day "an absolute disgrace"

An ex-RAF serviceman has expressed his disappointment with a social landlord after leaving Remembrance Day off their 2017 calendar.

The tenant, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was “an absolute disgrace” that Cartrefi Conwy had left the important date off the calendar, yet including dates like Valentine’s Day and Halloween.

The tenant of more than 20 years, said: “There are some servicemen and women that do a heck of a lot for this country, people have even given their lives. It’s terrible to leave Remembrance Day off the calendar.”

A spokesperson from Cartrefi Conwy said it wasn’t intentional to leave Remembrance Day off the calendar and they weren’t the only ones to miss the date off their calendar.

The spokesperson added: “We produced our calendar to help our tenants make the most of Cartrefi Conwy's services and to highlight the importance of staying safe and well throughout the year, for example at Halloween and Bonfire Night.

“We appreciate that many of our tenants may have connections with HM Forces and are sorry if any offence has been caused. Cartrefi Conwy is very supportive towards our ex-Services tenants.

“We did not deliberately leave Remembrance Sunday out, most calendars do not include Remembrance Day.

“We also included information on our tenants’ rewards programme prize draws, our own events and other local events but the calendar was never intended to be fully comprehensive so we think it would be unfair to single Cartrefi Conwy out for criticism.

“Cartrefi Conwy always takes part in the two minute silence on Remembrance Day and reminds all colleagues and tenants to pay their respects alongside the rest of the UK.”