Former teacher born in Denbigh and living in Towyn turned 100 years old on Remembrance Day

A FORMER teacher celebrated her 100th birthday on a particularly poignant day.

Amy Williams, who resides at Church Manor care home in Towyn, celebrated her century year on November 11 – Remembrance Day.

Mrs Williams was born in Denbigh. She went to school in Ruthin and left school at 16 to become a student teacher. She later went on to be a primary school mistress. She was a school teacher at St George Church in Wales Primary school in Abergele. She later retired to look after her own children and her dog Whisky.

The artist and pianist, who was in the Royal Academy of Music, has three sons – sons John, Gareth and Dewi. She was married to Harold Williams.

Last Friday, Mrs Williams was paid a visit by Towyn Under 5s Playgroup who gave a performance for her birthday.

Leyla Friday, deputy manager at the care home, said: “She is wonderful. She has been quite poorly. She is fun and actually quite a character.

“She calls me Daisy but I said to her that my name is Leyla. She has names for us all – she knows though, she just pretends she doesn’t.

“Some days, when I ask her how she feels about turning 100, she says ‘I know’, then other times she says ‘oh – I thought I was 21?’ She really is fun. She has been with us for three years. She is really very special to us.”