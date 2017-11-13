Buckley pays tribute to hairdresser, 66, 'who would do anything for anyone'

More than a £1,000 has been raised in memory of a hairdresser ‘who would do anything for anyone’.

Salon owner Ron Sparks, 66, of Buckley, died on October 22 following a battle with cancer.

He leaves behind wife Yvonne, sons Joel, Jordan, Javan and Joshua, and six grandchildren, Dallyn, Lincoln, Harley, Esme, Jude and Blair.

More than 400 people attended his funeral in Ewloe and £1,000 was raised in his memory through donations.

A cheque has since been presented to the Branwen ward at Deeside Community Hospital where he was looked after in the months leading up to his death.

Mr Sparks was a hairdresser for 50 years.

His widow, Yvonne, said he had a loyal clientele, with customers who had been visiting for more than 40 years, dubbed the ‘Ronettes’.

She said: “This September gone would have marked 50 years as a hairdresser.

“He was well known in the area and had a massive clientele, some people who have been visiting for 40 or 50 years.

“Ron was very kind and helpful. If he could help someone, he would.

“We have four wonderful boys and six grandchildren, and he was really, really proud of them.”

The couple met at college on the Wirral 50 years ago when they were both training as hairdressers, the beginning of a long career for Mr Sparks.

As well as six years working in South Africa, in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, for the company which owned Browns of Chester at the time, Mr Sparks went on to have salons in Mold, Buckley and Sychdyn.

Later in his career he gained a PGCE qualification which enabled him to teach hairdressing, but Mrs Sparks said he ‘missed being behind the chair’, so a few years ago he opened the current salon on Mold Road, Buckley.

She said: “He retired on June 23 this year, then went into hospital on June 25 where he stayed.

“We had a good life together, which was cut a bit short, it would have been nice to have a longer retirement with each other.

“He was actively involved in the church and he is going to be very sadly missed.”

Mrs Sparks added that their son Joshua’s rugby team is doing the ‘Movember’ challenge in memory of his father, and if they raise £1,000, the Round Table voluntary organisation for men have offered to match the donation.

That money will also be donated to the Branwen ward at Deeside Community Hospital.