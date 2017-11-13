Inquest opens into the death of Carl Sargeant

An Assembly Member left a note on the door handle of the room where he was found dead asking his wife not to enter.

An inquest into the death of Carl Sargeant, 49, of Englefield Avenue, Connah’s Quay was opened at County Hall, Ruthin, this afternoon.

John Gittins, coroner for North Wales east and central, said on November 7, Mr Sargeant's wife, Bernadette, found a note on the door of her utility room in his handwriting advising her not to go in, but to call the police.

Mrs Sargeant entered the room and found her husband, the former AM for Alyn and Deeside, on the floor of the lean to after “an apparent act of self harm.”

Family members attempted to resuscitate Mr Sargeant until the arrival of paramedics, who continued those efforts for “20-30 minutes”.

A post-mortem carried out by Dr Andrew Dalton, at Glan Clwyd Hospital, provided a preliminary cause of death of hanging.

Mr Gittins told the hearing that as an independent inquiry was to be held, he was not able to fix a date for the full inquest to be held as any findings from that inquiry may have a bearing on his responsibilities.

The inquest was adjourned.