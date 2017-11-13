Llanrwst man jailed after putting his hands around throat of Dolwyddelan partner

A bully who told his partner “My freedom is more important than your life” as he placed his hands around her throat, has been jailed.

Catherine Wills told police she feared for her life as Osain Wyn Hughes became increasingly violent and abusive towards her.

Prosecutor James Neary told Llandudno magistrates that Hughes, aged 26, had been living with Miss Wills at her home in Dolwyddelan for 18 months despite a restraining order prohibiting him from having any contact with her.

Her patience with him ran out on October 10 when she rang the police, and said that he had been abusive for 12 months, checking her emails, pulling her hair, spitting at her and calling her a “slag” and other names.

“It occurred almost on a daily basis,” said Mr Neary .

After she had returned from holiday he pushed her onto the bed and put his hands around her throat.

In a victim impact statement she said she still had strong feelings for Hughes, but added: “I’m frightened Osian will kill me if we continue living together.”

She said she felt guilty for being responsible for his having been jailed for a previous incident.

Hughes, of Tros yr Afon, Llanrwst, admitted breaching the restraining order imposed by magistrates in June, 2016, and was found guilty of common assault after a trial last week.

Graham Parry, defe nding, said it was an unusual case as Miss Wills had often contacted the defendant to ask him to go back to her, and had applied for the restraining order to be lifted.

District Judge Gwyn Jones activated a 16-week suspended jail sentence and imposed two concurrent 16-week sentences for the latest offences, making a total of 42 weeks.

He said Hughes had “a significant history of domestic abuse” and though Miss Willis blamed herself she should not do so.

“You were the perpetrator,” he said.

He imposed an indefinite restraining order preventing Hughes from contacting Miss Willis and from entering Dolwyddelan except if passing through the village on the A470 by car or public transport.

Hughes must also pay costs of £620 and a £115 surcharge.